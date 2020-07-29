'Whole Nation, Including Sushant's Family Has Lost Faith In Maharashtra Govt': Ram Kadam

Shortly after the Bihar Police team reached Mumbai to probe the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the BJP hit out at the Maharashtra government saying that the entire nation had lost faith in them. "The citizens of Maharashtra and the nation have no trust in the Maharashtra Government. Sushant's family has no faith in them," said BJP's Ram Kadam.

"Maharashtra Government's Home Ministry which is ruled by the NCP, their own leader has said that he does not believe in them. If the NCP itself is saying this, how does the nation trust them? We believe fully in the police but the Ministry under which the police works has lost the trust of the nation," said Ram Kadam.

Bihar Police reaches Mumbai

Rajput's father earlier this week had lodged an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Sushant's father has alleged in the FIR that all of Rhea's expenses were borne by his late son and that she has embezzled an amount of Rs 15 crores from Sushant. His father has also stated that she gave Sushant an overdose of medicines in the pretext of treatment of Dengue. The FIR has been lodged against Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, including abetment of suicide. Five other persons, including Rhea's parents, brother, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi, have also been booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

The Bihar Police has also sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the late actor's death case. The Bihar Police team has assured that everyone's statement will be recorded as per the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. This came shortly after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave a nod to the police to register the complaint against some allegedly 'big names' and go forward with the probe.

Rhea seeks transfer of case, moves SC

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court in regard to the FIR registered by Bihar Police against her. The actor’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde informed that they have filed a writ petition, urging for the transfer of the investigation from Bihar to Mumbai.

