WHO's COVID-19 Site Shows J&K A Part Of Pak And China; TMC MP Seeks Centre's Intervention

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen has claimed of Jammu and Kashmir being shown as a part of China and Pakistan in the world map of the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 portal. Sharing screenshots from the COVID-19 dashboard, he said that the world map was showing two different colours for Jammu and Kashmir when he was looking for COVID data. After clicking on the colours, the map showed the larger portion of COVID-19 data for Pakistan and the smaller portion was showing China's COVID-19 data.

Further highlighting this issue in his letter, the TMC MP also called it an "international issue" that needs a correction on an immediate basis. Apart from that, he has also claimed that the portion of Arunachal Pradesh was shown as being demarcated differently on the site.

"As seeing such features in the website of an organization with international repute is very much grievous for the citizens of our country, it should be immediately taken up for correction and people of India should be intimated as to how such a major mistake is remaining overlooked since long", Sen said in his letter.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Jammu and Kashmir have been misrepresented on the Indian map resulting in a clash with the government. The micro-blogging website and the Indian government have been at loggerheads over multiple instances in the past.

Jammu & Kashmir shown as a separate country from India

Earlier in 2021, a post shared by Twitter misrepresented the Indian map showing Jammu and Kashmir as a separate country from India further showing larger parts of Ladakh as China. This came just 10 months after Twitter had tagged Leh as a part of China and invited sharp responses from the Indian government.

Later in a stern letter to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Ajay Sawhney, the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & IT demanded the immediate removal of such incorrect information saying that any such attempt disrespects the sovereignty and integrity of the country which is totally unacceptable. The map was then removed from Twitter.

