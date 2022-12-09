Amid the ongoing infighting in Himachal Congress, Republic TV in a big scoop learnt that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been given the responsibility to take a final call on the name of the Chief Ministerial face for the state. The development came after the battle for the Chief Minister's post was narrowed down to three candidates -- namely Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri.

According to the sources, it was revealed that the Congress party's high command is going to take the entire authority from the local MLAs and no voting will take place. Party's top leadership will take a final call on the Chief Minister's name during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting.

Notably, Pratibha Singh along with her son Vikramaditya Singh also met party observers -- Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Bhupesh Baghel -- at a hotel in Shimla on Thursday in a bid to request them to consider her name for the Chief Minister's post in Himachal Pradesh.

After the meeting when Republic TV tried to talk to Pratibha Singh, she looked disappointed and did not answer any questions raising the speculations that Congress is likely to mull the local cadre's voice and could name Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu or Mukesh Agnihotri as the next Himachal Chief Minister.

Pratibha Singh stakes claim for Himachal CM

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, the Himachal Pradesh Congress president and the wife of Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh stated that the party's high command should consider someone from former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family for the Chief Minister's post as the Congress party won the elections using his name.

"Virbhadra Singh ji's legacy could be not ignored in Himachal because the election was fought under his name. We brought forward the 'Virbhadra Model' and I think this was the main reason people of the state voted for the party," she added.

"Virbhadra Singh ji worked for the state immensely and was the Chief Minister of the state for a long term. Congress has won Himachal on his name. Therefore, we want the Chief Minister's responsibility should be handed over to his family. However, it is the High Command's decision, we can only put forward our feelings," Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh asserted.

Infighting in Congress

After the results of the Himachal Pradesh polls shockingly came in Congress' favour, the battle for the Chief Minister's face was narrowed to down to three candidates -- namely Pratibha Singh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri.

Notably, Pratibha Singh is the Himachal Pradesh Congress president and the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, who served as the Chief Minister of the state for six terms, Sukhu served as the campaign committee chairman for the Assembly election. On the other hand, Agnihotri is the outgoing CLP leader and the Leader of the Opposition.