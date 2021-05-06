Who's Safe In WB?: Javadekar Alleges State-sponsored Terror As MoS Muraleedharan Attacked

Shortly after Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car was attacked in West Bengal's Panchkhudi by TMC goons, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing a press conference on Thursday said that whatever happened in the state is "absolutely shocking". Speaking about the attack on his Ministerial colleague, Prakash Javadekar said that anything could have happened.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "If Ministers can be attacked then who is safe in Bengal? It is a state-sponsored terrorism, state-sponsored violence aimed at BJP workers and voters. Due to this post-poll violence, thousands of BJP workers had to flee from their house to take shelter elsewhere. They have been beaten. So far 14 workers have been murdered and over 1,000 houses have been burnt in this post-election violence by TMC."

Calling the current violence in Bengal an "unprecedented violence post-election" that India has witnessed, Javadekar said that the Centre not only condemns this but also demands strict and strong action against this "worst kind of violence". Stating that this kind of poll violence has shamed democracy norms of the country, he said, "This shows that what Mamata Banerjee was speaking during campaigning that after election results, all the security forces will go and then it will be only TMC is what is actually happening in the state currently."

Bengal: TMC goons attack Union Min Muraleedharan's car

Earlier during the day, Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car and convoy were attacked in Bengal's Panchkhudi. After this incident, the Union Minister took to his official Twitter handle and alleged that the attack was perpetrated by Trinamool Congress (TMC). Informing that the TMC goons had attacked his convoy in West Midnapore by breaking windows and attacking personal staff, Muraleedharan said that he is cutting short his trip due to this.

This latest development comes after the Ministery of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent a 4-member team to look into the post-poll violence in West Bengal. The Centre's team was expected to take stock of the ground situation in the state and then send a report to the government within 48 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MHA had dialled the West Bengal Chief Secretary for a report on the disorder and warned to take the matter seriously if a report was not furnished immediately. The Home Ministry had first sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led government on May 3 after incidents of attacks on workers of the opposition parties began surfacing following TMC's thumping victory in the assembly polls.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

After the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in West Bengal, political violence gripped the state with its workers running rampage and engaging in anarchy in the name of 'victory celebrations.' Both the BJP and the Left have confirmed reports of attacks on their party cadre. The saffron party has also alleged that the miscreants were torching the houses and damaging the properties of BJP leaders who had contested the polls.

On May 5, as Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for her third consecutive term, the BJP boycotted her swearing-in ceremony taking an oath against 'politics of hate' instead. Gathering at the Hastings Election office, BJP MLAs along with party president JP Nadda assured that the saffron party will 'dismantle' political violence in the state. Nadda who concluded his 2-day visit to Bengal had also visited houses of the party workers who had been targeted in the days subsequent to the May 2 result.

Several human rights bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have also raised concerns over the violence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state and sought an inquiry.

