'Why Are They Afraid?': BJP Questions Maha Govt's Plea In SC Against CBI Inquiry

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order which had directed a preliminary investigation into the 'extortion' charges levelled against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Reacting to the development, BJP's Kirit Somaiya questioned why the Maharashtra Government was afraid of the inquiry so much so as to approach the SC to challenge it.

"I am really not able to understand, what for Mr. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are scared. Why are they afraid? The Bombay HC has only asked a preliminary inquiry, Param Bir Singh had been appointed by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Are they scared if CBI goes into detail, then the names of the beneficiaries will be shocking?" questioned the BJP leader. READ | Raj Thackeray breaks silence on Anil Deshmukh's resignation; addresses 'bid to topple MVA'

Bombay HC orders CBI inquiry

The MVA Government's SLP comes hours after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil confirmed to Republic Media Network that they were all set to challenge the order passed by the Bombay High Court directing a preliminary CBI inquiry into the matter. As per the 52-page order of the Bombay HC, a 15-day preliminary CBI inquiry has been ordered into the 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh based on the allegations leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

After the HC order, Deshmukh had resigned as the HM yesterday, with Dilip Walse Patil taking charge. Shortly after submitting his resignation, Deshmukh reached Delhi with sources revealing that he had gone there to meet Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who will represent him and the Maharashtra government in challenging the HC order.

What has Param Bir Singh alleged?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray last month, Param Bir Singh alleged that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months who had set a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Notably, Anil Deshmukh has refuted all allegations against him accusing the former Mumbai CP of turning hostile after his transfer. He also went on to say that the 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely'.