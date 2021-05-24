Why Are You Watching Blindly Like Dhritarashtra?: MP CM Pans Sonia Over Kamal Nath Remarks

On Monday, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi's silence on his predecessor Kamal Nath's 'Aag Laga Do' and 'Indian Corona' comments. Addressing the media, he lamented that the Congress party was planning to spread unrest in Madhya Pradesh instead of helping the people during the pandemic. Asking whether Nath had made the controversial remarks on the Rae Bareli MP's approval, Chouhan compared her stance to that of 'Dhritarashtra'. Thereafter, he urged the Congress chief to take action against Kamal Nath.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "I want to ask Madam Sonia Gandhi whether she agrees with his 'Aag Laga do' comment. Has Kamal Nath given this statement after her approval? Does she approve of the 'Indian Corona' comment? Has this comment been given after her approval? Is 'Aag Lagana' Kamal Nath's idea or has this instruction been relayed by you? If this is Kamal Nath's thinking, why are you watching blindly like Dhritarashtra? Take action. And if you approve this, then let the country know so that the country can understand the thinking of the Congress party."

"Congress is preparing to set the state on fire. Kamal Nath, you will have to answer. When it was the occasion to fight together, you are celebrating death? You are spreading unrest in the state? The pandemic is a war-like situation. Instead of cooperating with the government and helping the people during the war, your party wants to create unrest in the state," he said.

मध्यप्रदेश में हमने जनता के सहयोग से #COVID19 संक्रमण की दर को लगभग नियंत्रित कर लिया है। स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। आज 7,000 से अधिक लोग स्वस्थ हुए हैं, जबकि नए पॉज़िटिव केस 2,936 आये। पॉज़िटिविटी रेट घटकर 4.2% हो गया है, लेकिन हमें सतर्क रहने की ज़रूरत है। pic.twitter.com/VoVr4ldSWf — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 24, 2021

Kamal Nath sparks controversy

The trouble for Kamal Nath started when MP BJP president VD Sharma shared a 20-second-long video on May 21 wherein the former is seen urging Congress workers to 'set fire' in order for the farmers to 'get justice'. He is heard saying, "You people have to set fire. I had said this is an opportunity to set fire. Let there be justice for farmers...The second task is to set fire". Even as this comment drew widespread criticism, another contentious video featuring the former CM surfaced in which he allegedly juxtaposed India's global image with the COVID-19 outbreak. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against him in Bhopal.