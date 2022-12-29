'Why BJP Has Problem?': Tejashwi Reacts To 'helicopter, Plane Bihar Dy CM's Gift' Remark

Having been at the receiving end of criticism for the Bihar government's approval for the purchase of a plane and a helicopter for the VVIP movement, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Tejashwi Yadav issued a statement on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi highlighted how Bihar is one of the few states, which do not have its own plane or helicopter and has been using leased aircraft.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday approved the proposal to constitute a high-level committee, headed by the chief secretary, for purchasing a new jet plane and a helicopter for the movement of VIPs and VVIPs. The committee will submit its report in three months. At present, 'King Air C-90 A/B' plane and VT-EBG helicopter.

'Why does BJP have a problem?'

Earlier, Sushil Kumar Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party had questioned the government diverting over Rs 250 crore, claiming that the helicopter and the plane won't be used in Bihar, as the state has 'only a few runaways'. The Member of Parliament called the decision 'inappropriate' and pointed out how leasing the aircraft was a much better option than purchasing them.

The former Deputy Chief Minister attacked the incumbent holder of the Dy CM post, asking if the helicopter and plane were being 'gifted' to Tejashwi Yadav. "Tejashwi Yadav feels he'll become CM next that is why jet plane and helicopter were brought under his pressure," he said.

"Why does BJP have an objection to it," said Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, reacting to his predecessor's remarks on the purchase by the Bihar government.