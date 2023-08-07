Last Updated:

Why BJP Leaders Didn't Fight For Independence | Amit Shah Explains In Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah answers why the BJP members didn't fight for Independence

Astha Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday while replying on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha shut down the communist party for questioning BJP's role in India's Independence.

Why BJP didn't fight for Independence

He stated, "Two members of the Communist Party mentioned that my party had no prominent role at the time when India was fighting for independence in 1947. "Here I would like to raise questions on the general knowledge of these members as the institution was itself formed after the country got Independence," asserted the Home Minister. 

He added, "How would have BJP fought for independence when it was founded in 1950? But several founder members of our party like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee fought for independence. If today West Bengal and Kashmir are part of India, it's only because of Shyama Prasad  Mukherjee".

Taking a dig at the Communist Party, Amit Shah asked, "How is the Communist Party talking about nationalism".

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was tabled in Rajya Sabha today (August 7) by the Union Home Minster Amit Shah. The Bill was passed after a division, in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it. This bill empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers, and postings.

This bill was already passed in the Lok Sabha (Lower house) on August 3 by voice vote. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was propagated in May following the Supreme Court verdict on the matter. As the bill was tabled in the Upper house, the opposition parties fiercely opposed the same.

