'Why Blame Me For Not Getting MLC Ticket?': Siddaramaiah Slams BJP's H Vishwanath

Former Chief Minister and Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at BJP MLA Adagur H Vishwanath for blaming him for losing the MLC ticket. Siddaramaiah questioned how can he influence H Vishwanath's ticket to the legislative council elections when they are in two different parties.

"H Vishwanath is neither a fool nor intelligent, that's why he's blaming me for not getting the ticket. He is in BJP and I'm in congress how will I influence his ticket," Siddaramaiah said at the sidelines of a protest organised at Mysuru against the hike in fuel prices.

READ | Karnataka govt asks pvt unaided schools not to hike fees

He further slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for failing to ask for funds from the Centre that are allotted to Karnataka under the 15th finance commission. He further said that no pro-people schemes must be stopped including Indira canteen.

READ | States asked to replicate initiatives taken by Karnataka for COVID-19 management

"Yediyurappa is toothless to speak to PM and asking for funds which need to be allotted to Karnataka including 5,049 crores, which 15th finance Commission suggested.""No pro-people schemes must be stopped including Indira canteen, Yediyurappa thinks Indira canteen will bring good name to me that's why this government is trying to stop it," he added.

READ | Karnataka CM's office shut after staff's kin tests COVID-19 positive

BJP rejects ticket to H Vishwanath

Earlier the BJP high command intervened in the selection of candidates by the Karnataka state unit and rejected the recommendation by the state core committee to give a ticket to former minister H. Vishwanath to contest at the Legislative Council elections from the Assembly constituency. The party instead, chose former Dakshina Kannada district president and senior worker Pratap Simha Nayak as candidate for the MLC polls. The election is slated for June 29, 2020.

READ | Sign pact with Karnataka to avoid 2019-like flood: Fadnavis

(With inputs from ANI) (Image PTI)