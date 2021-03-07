'Why Central Leadership Is Not Taking Action'? BSP Slams Giriraj Singh's 'beat Up' Remark

A day after Union Minister Giriraj Singh advised the people of Bihar's Begusarai to "beat up officials with bamboo sticks" for appearing insensitive to their concerns, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday condemned the "controversial" statement saying that it may create Law and order problem.

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria tweeted in Hindi, "Every other day, BJP ministers make controversial statements. Earlier in UP and now in Bihar by promoting this kind of tendency, there will be law and order situation across the country. They are also violating the limits and the dignity of democracy".

Bhadoria questioned the central government's leadership for "not taking action against Singh," reported ANI.

"Giriraj Singh has been making controversial statements in the past as well. This time he is making such a statement that becomes a law and order problem. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is the minister who has taken the oath of the Constitution and has been giving statements like this. Why central leadership is not taking action against him ?" he said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday made a controversial statement and advised the people of his Begusarai constituency in Bihar to "beat up officials with bamboo sticks" who appear insensitive to their concerns.

"I say to them, why do you come to me for such small things. MPs, MLAs, village mukhiyas, DMs, SDMs, BDOs... these are all under obligation to serve the people. If they do not listen to you, pick up a bamboo stick with both hands and give a crushing blow on their head," said Singh.

#WATCH | If someone (any government official) doesn't listen to your grievances, hit them with a bamboo stick. Neither we ask them to do any illegitimate job, nor will we tolerate illegitimate 'nanga nritya' by any official: Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Begusarai, Bihar pic.twitter.com/Wxc6TlHiYC — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

He further said that if even that does not work, then Giriraj shall throw his weight behind you, evoking applause from the crowds

(With ANI Inputs)

