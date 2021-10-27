Why Congress not expelling Amarinder, asks AAP

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) AAP leader Jarnail Singh on Wednesday asked the Congress why it has not expelled former chief minister Amarinder Singh from the party for announcing his new outfit and backing the Centre's move of extending BSF's jurisdiction in the state.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he will launch his new political party when the Election Commission clears the name and symbol, and claimed that many people from the Congress are in touch with him.

He also backed the BJP-led Centre's move of extending BSF's jurisdiction and asserted that the border force is not going to take over Punjab.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab CM after a bitter power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu last month.

Why the Congress high command is silent and not expelling Amarinder Singh, who is "speaking the language of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)", asked the AAP’s Delhi MLA.

In a statement here, Jarnail Singh alleged that Amarinder Singh, who was "speaking in favour of the BJP", was doing it with the "consent" of the Congress.

"Amarinder Singh is the proof of the Congress and the BJP's double-standards. The Congress and the BJP are working in collusion and the Akali Dal (Badal) is also part of the same group," he alleged.

Jarnail Singh said, "Whatever party he will form, it will be a destruction, not development of Punjab." The AAP leader said people of Punjab had seen only "false promises".

The Congress cannot put everything on Amarinder Singh as it was itself equally responsible, the AAP leader said. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

