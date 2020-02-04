'Many Questions': BJP's Manoj Tiwari Unsparing As Shaheen Bagh Gunman Emerges AAP Inductee

In a sensational development, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the gunman who fired shots in the city’s Shaheen Bagh locality on February 1 was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. Pictures of gunman Kapil Gujjar's 2019 induction at the hands of Sanjay Singh are also out. Reacting to this, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari condemned the incident and said that the Aam Aadmi Party has been "exposed on a massive scale."

'Why did AAP plan such a conspiracy?'

He said, "Today, in Shaheen Bagh, the Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed on a massive scale. The person who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been proven a member of the Aam Aadmi Party who was inducted in the party by Sanjay Singh. Sanjay Singh is a Rajya Sabha member and a man inducted by him in the party fires in Shaheen Bagh. The person has been exposed. Now many questions arise on this like why did the Aam Aadmi Party plan such a conspiracy?"

He added, "Because of Shaheen Bagh protests, 10 lakh people of Delhi have suffered. A distance of 15 minutes took two hours to cover. Many people were fired from their jobs because they could not reach in time. Exams of students are going on but organising Shaheen Bagh protests at this time and then sending a gunman there has only exposed Arvind Kejriwal. This is condemnable as well as punishable. The true face of this Delhi government should be brought out in front of the people."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said photographs recovered from Kapil Gujjar’s phone established that the shooter had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a year ago along with his father.

#WATCH Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch: In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish & he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand. pic.twitter.com/Z78sgdOGPn — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Responding to this Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI said, “Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time, now just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. Three to four days are left for the elections, BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?”

READ | Amid stunning AAP link, Shaheen Bagh gunman sent to 2-day police custody; Visuals out

READ | Shaheen Bagh gunman AAP member? Delhi police probe digs up pictures from shooter's phone

Shaheen Bagh shooting

A Delhi court had sent Kapil Gujjar, arrested for firing in the air at southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), to two-day police custody on Sunday. Kapil Gujjar was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat. On Saturday, he had fired multiple rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests are being held for over a month now. He has now been remanded into Police custody for another two days.

READ | AAP's Sanjay Singh issues first response on pics of Shaheen Bagh gunman's 2019 induction

READ | BJP alleges 'sinister plot' as Delhi cops reveal Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019