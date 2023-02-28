Why Did Manish Sisodia And Satyendar Jain Resign? AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Explains

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj explained why Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned after the two leaders quit their cabinet posts on Tuesday. Manish Sisodia resigned as the Delhi deputy CM on Feb 28, two days after he was arrested by the CBI and sent to five-day remand. Jain, who used to be the Delhi health minister, and whose portfolio went to Sisodia later, was arrested eight months ago.

Why did Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign?

Saurabh Bharadwaj, speaking exclusively to Republic, said, ""This is extremely practical and anyone working closely with the government would agree that when Jain sahab was arrested in a false case, then Manish Sisodia Ji was seen as someone with a bandwidth to handle his portfolios and he handled them very well. But the problem is that even Manish Sisodia Ji has been trapped in a false case and jailed under a conspiracy, and this is very unfortunate."

"But it is important to carry on with the work in Delhi. The G20 is closing in, we have to present the budget. The work in Delhi must not be stopped and this is our first responsibility. That is why when they resigned, it was accepted," he added.

The MLA also revealed that two new faces will be inducted in the cabinet. When asked if the 18 portfolios handled by Sisodia will be distributed among these two new ministers or the existing ministers, Bharadwaj said that the final decision will be made by the Chief Minister.

When questioned about how big of a jolt the arrest and resignations of the minister it is for the AAP, Bharadwaj said, "it is equally damaging for the people of Delhi, people of the nation and the Aam Aadmi Party."