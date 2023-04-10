Why Did NCP, TMC And CPI Lose National Party Status

The Election Commission on Monday withdrew the national party status of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (CPI). The top election body's decision revoking national party status came after it adjudged that the parties no longer fulfill the criteria required of national parties. Meanwhile, the 11-year-old Aam Aadmi Party has been granted national party status following its major electoral successes in Delhi, Punjab and scoring votes in Goa.

Additionally, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh, People's Democratic Alliance in Manipur, Pattali Makkal Katchi in Puducherry, Revolutionary Socialist Party in West Bengal and Mizoram People's Conference in Mizoram have lost their state party status.

What are the prerequisites of becoming a national party?

According to Election Commission rules, a political party will be recognised as a national party if:

The candidates set up by the party, in any four or more states, at the last general, or to the Legislative Assembly of the State concerned, have secured not less than six percent of the total valid votes polled in each of those states at that general election. Also, it must have won four seats in the Lok Sabha.

The party has won at least two percent of the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha and the party's candidates must have been elected from at least three states.

The party has a recognition of being a "state party" in at least four states.

India now has a total of six national parties

There used to be seven national parties earlier, namely Trinamool, Bahujan Samaj Party, BJP, CPI, CPI (Marxist), Congress, and NCP. Now, with the removal of NCP, Trinamool, and CPI and the addition of AAP to the list, the nation currently has a total of six national parties.