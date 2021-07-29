Why Did Punjab Govt Take 4 Yrs To Scrap PPAs If Pacts Were Wrong?: SAD Asks CM Amarinder

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the state Power Corporation Limited to cancel all the “one-sided” power purchase agreements signed during the previous regime, the Opposition SAD asked why it took over four years for Congress government to take the decision if the pacts were wrong.

"If they think the agreements are wrong, then why were they not cancelled during the last four-and-a-half years,” asked Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Speaking to the media in Bathinda, Badal said the previous SAD government had signed agreements with private firms at Rs 2.86 per unit, according to the format given by the then UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

“If you want to scrap these agreements, do it. We have no problem. But arrange power. It is easy to scrap agreements but how will you bring power and at which rate. The power utility bought power at Rs 13 to 14 per unit this year. Will you buy power at 13 to14 per unit and then give it to consumers at Rs 20 per unit?” he asked.

The Punjab CM on Wednesday ordered power utility PSPCL to cancel or revisit all "one-sided" power purchase agreements signed with private companies, which were not contractually obligated to supply sufficient power to meet the state's peak demand during the summer season.

Amarinder Singh orders cancellation of 'one-sided' PPAs

The CM had also directed the power utility to revoke its PPA with Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa, one of the largest private thermal plants in the state, for "miserably failing" to perform in the current paddy season. The move came amid mounting pressure from within the party and outside for scrapping the “faulty” Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous SAD-BJP regime.

On the cancellation of PPAs, Punjab's opposition AAP also questioned if the state government was "sleeping" for four-and-a-half years. AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said, "If the chief minister is really serious, then he should immediately cancel the PPAs in the cabinet meeting and then through the Assembly session."

(With inputs from agency)