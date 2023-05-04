Why Didn't They Ban Bajrang Dal During Their Rule: Kumaraswamy On Cong's Manifesto Row

HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister of Karnataka and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, commented on the Congress’ manifesto, which stoked a political row a few days ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, and said, "Why did they not ban the Bajrang Dal during their five years of governance?"

"All those things are not important. When the Congress government ruled for five years, why did they not ban it then? Why are they raising the issue now? We have to change the culture of those organisations. We have to teach them how to behave in public. That is important," said JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on the row over the Congress manifestos.

Responding to Congress’ pledge in its manifesto to outlaw organisations including Bajrang Dal in Karnataka if elected to power, BJP leader and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya challenged the grand old party, saying, "I am a Bajrangi. I am a Kannadiga, and this is the land of Hanuman. I dare the Congress to ban me!"

The Congress earlier on Tuesday drew parallels between the Bajrang Dal and the now-outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and asserted the party was committed to taking decisive action, including imposing a ban, on outfits spreading hatred among communities.

The Congress also pledged in its election manifesto to address the needs of marginalized communities, increase the percentage of reservations to 75%, extend the old pension plan to government employees, provide 200 units of free electricity to all households, provide free rice to low-income families, and provide cash allowances to women and educated young people.