'Why DMK Making Issue Out Of I-T Raids Against Stalin's Daughter', Asks TN CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami on Saturday questioned why the DMK leaders were making a big issue out of a raid at the house of party chief MK Stalin's daughter. Speaking further, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that one need not fear if there is nothing to hide. Highlighting that a number of AIADMK functionaries, including some ministers have also been raided by the Income Tax officials, Palaniswami said, "But we are not saying anything".

Tamil Nadu CM hit out at DMK leaders

While addressing an election rally, Tamil Nadu CM said that DMK is making such a big issue out of IT officials holding searches at the houses of Stalin's daughter. He also questioned what is DMK afraid of, if there is nothing to hide. Palaniswami further said that the I-T officials carry out checks based on information.

These comments by Palaniswami comes after DMK earlier lashed out at the BJP-led Centre on Friday over the search by Income Tax officials at Stalin's daughter Senthamarai's residence in Chennai. The DMK leaders also alleged that there was a "political objective" behind these raids. However, sources in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that the raids in Senthamarai's residence and others were aimed to check "political cash distribution" in the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin pens letter to party cadres after Income Tax raids at daughter's house

Penning an emotional letter to cadres on Friday, MK Stalin said, "I'll face the crisis, you help ensure our victory!" This letter comes even as his daughter and son-in-law's house and properties are being raided by IT officials since morning. MK Stalin in his letter says that after all attempts to malign the image of DMK failed, now BJP has unleased raids on DMK. "I ask the cadres to ensure the victory of the party for I will face all the challenges posed to the party," he said.

Raids have been underway at DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law residence by Income Tax officials on Friday, just four days before the Tamil Nadu election. Searches started around 8 am at four places in Chennai owned by Sabareesan and his associates. Locations linked to the associates of Sabareesan, Karthik and Bala, were also searched. Karthik is the son of the DMK candidate from Annanagar, Mohan. Sabareesan is a key DMK strategist and adviser to Stalin.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

