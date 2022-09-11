Last Updated:

Why Does Asaduddin Owaisi Want A 'weak' PM In 2024? Here's His Take As Oppn Seeks To Unite

Akhil Oka
Amid the efforts to unite the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sarcastically quipped that India will prefer a 'weak' PM. At a media briefing in Ahmedabad on Saturday, he lambasted the purported failure of PM Modi to make a difference in the lives of the downtrodden despite being a strong Prime Minister. On this occasion, he also took a dig at the bid to project Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as the opposition's PM candidate. Instead, Owaisi suggested that the opposition can stop BJP's winning streak by coming together in each constituency.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "PM Modi and BJP have around 306 MPs. Despite this, the PM complains that the system does not allow me to work. After Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru, you are the most powerful PM. The people of India elected you as the Prime Minister. What more power do you want now that you can do something for the poor, farmers, and youths who are distraught today? It is better that a Khichdi government is formed and we have a weak PM so that the weak in the country can be benefited."

Commenting on opposition unity, he opined, "When a pogrom took place in Gujarat in 2002, Nitish was with BJP. Then, he formed the government with BJP in Bihar. In 2015, he left (BJP). In 2017, he again went with BJP. Now, you again left and went with someone else. Nitish Kumar started this from George Fernandes. Yesterday, there was a riot in Bihar and an 8-year-old Muslim child was arrested and the police also caught a person who is ailing. Before 2024, those who want to try can do so. But I feel that if you pit a face against Modi, BJP will be benefited. Instead of that, all of us need to challenge BJP on all Lok Sabha seats."

Nitish Kumar seeks to unite opposition

Perceived as the first step in his bid to unite the opposition, he visited Delhi for a three-day visit. He held meetings with ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi, HD Kumaraswamy, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, SP's Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala and Sharad Pawar of NCP. Kumar told the media, "An understanding between the Congress, the Left, parties with socialist background and others will be in the national interest. If all non-BJP parties in various states come together, then a good atmosphere will emerge in the country". 

