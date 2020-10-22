Ravi Shankar Prasad Has Cracking Take On Tejashwi Ditching Lalu-Rabri In Election Posters

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Prakash Singh about BJP's strategy going into the polls, the Opposition in the state, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and more. Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Tejashwi Yadav's RJD while stating that the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has brought a change during its 15 years tenure and the alliance of BJP-JDU will win the elections again.

'Is there a ban on making false promises?'

"If Tejashwi talks about development, then why doesn't he use the image of his father Lalu Ji and mother in the party's banners. I want to ask him this. Both his parents were Chief Ministers for seven and a half years each and avoiding their pictures, Why? Because even he is doubtful that if their photos are seen, people will think about all the loot, corruption, extortion and kidnapping in those years," the Union Law and Justice minister said.

"We have developed Bihar. We have provided jobs, electricity, and are also going to install optical fibre in 45,000 villages of the state. Modi Ji says that India will develop only if Bihar develops. So we are going to fight these elections on the issue of development done by Nitish Kumar and the lawlessness during the RJD era," he added.

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs to the people, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Is there a ban on making false promises during the elections? Anyone can make any promise. He is doing that. Why not? On the contrary, the Nitish Kumar government has provided jobs to 6 lakh people."

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

