'Why Don’t You Make Hijab-clad Woman AIMIM Chief?': BJP Pans Owaisi Amid 'Minority PM' Row

As the debate over the Opposition’s ‘Minority Prime Minister’ row continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his 'Hijab-clad women will become the PM of India', saying that he should first allow a Hijab-wearing woman to become AIMIM party president. The controversy erupted after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other Opposition leaders highlightd 'minority leader' Rishi Sunak taking charge as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Taking to his Twitter handle, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Owaisi ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?"

Along with his post, Poonawalla shared a clip of Owaisi, wherein the AIMIM chief said that it is his dream to see a Hijab-wearing woman as a Prime Minister of India.

BJP hits out at Owaisi

Speaking to Republic over Asaduddin Owaisi's remark, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Charity begins from home. Therefore my simple question to Owaisi who is an MP as well, 'Why don’t you make Hijab wearing women the party president of AIMIM?" He said that anybody can become Prime minister in the country. "Constitution bars nobody. Hijabi, non-Hijabi, in fact, anybody can become the Prime Minister of the country... So, I request Owaisi Sahab to first begin by making a hijabi woman the president of that (AIMIM) party."

Adding further he said, "The entire world is celebrating India. Rishi Sunak, a person of Indian origin, Kamla Harris and many others have attained higher positions. We should all celebrate this. Why undermine India at this point in time?"

Slamming the Opposition for raking up the "Minority PM" issue, the BJP leader said, "Look at the hypocrisy, they don’t make any women as their part president, Mehbooba Mufti will not make any minority community member as a CM of J&K. Congress party did not make any PM except from members of one family."

A former Congress member, Poonawalla recalled the time when he filed for Congress presidentship and said, "They (Congress) kicked me out of it. They had a fantastic opportunity to make a Muslim the president of the party. They did not do that. This kind of hypocrisy has to be exposed."