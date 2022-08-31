Last Updated:

Why Gaurav Bhatia & Saurabh Bharadwaj Went Face-to-face On The Streets Over Delhi Schools

A huge verbal confrontation was witnessed between AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj and BJP's Gaurav Bhatia was witnessed on the Delhi streets over 500 govt schools

A video war between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has erupted over the Delhi government's claim to open 500 schools in the national capital. Amid the Schoolgate row, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dared AAP of taking him for inspection to all the constructed 500 schools under Arvind Kejriwal's government. A huge verbal confrontation was witnessed between the leaders on the streets of Delhi as both parties presented their own versions. 

AAP and BJP's face-to-face on Delhi streets 

Taking to Twitter, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj posted a video confronting Bhatia where he wrote in Hindi that can be translated as, "Despite repeated requests asking him to stay Gaurav Bhatia did not enter the school and ran away. Told him that we have to see 498 more schools now, but he did not agree and ran away".

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took to Twitter and claimed of exposing the lies of AAP. He said that Saurabh Bhardwaj couldn't provide the list of 500 schools. He then took him to two schools, claiming that one of them was an old school and was not built by the AAP government and the second one was still under construction.

Bhatia tweeted, "As promised, I have reached Kautilya School at 11 am to get a list. AAP spokesperson did not provide 500 new schools even after repeatedly asking for it. Told an old school that was built in 1970 as AAP's and then was caught lying This is the Education model of fanatical dishonest Arvind Kejriwal".

In another tweet, Gaurav Bhatia asked AAP three questions, 1. Why not provide a list of 500 new schools? 2. The first school is old, it is built in 1970, the spokesman said that new rooms but where is the promise and claim of 500 new schools 3. He is himself admitting the second school is under construction, then where is the new school?

