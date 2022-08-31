A video war between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has erupted over the Delhi government's claim to open 500 schools in the national capital. Amid the Schoolgate row, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dared AAP of taking him for inspection to all the constructed 500 schools under Arvind Kejriwal's government. A huge verbal confrontation was witnessed between the leaders on the streets of Delhi as both parties presented their own versions.

AAP and BJP's face-to-face on Delhi streets

Taking to Twitter, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj posted a video confronting Bhatia where he wrote in Hindi that can be translated as, "Despite repeated requests asking him to stay Gaurav Bhatia did not enter the school and ran away. Told him that we have to see 498 more schools now, but he did not agree and ran away".

बार-बार रुकने का आग्रह करने पर भी @gauravbh स्कूल के अंदर नहीं गए और भाग गए। उनको कहा कि अभी तो 498 स्कूल और देखने हैं चलिए, मगर वे नहीं माने और भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/WFhOxOzgTF — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 31, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took to Twitter and claimed of exposing the lies of AAP. He said that Saurabh Bhardwaj couldn't provide the list of 500 schools. He then took him to two schools, claiming that one of them was an old school and was not built by the AAP government and the second one was still under construction.

Bhatia tweeted, "As promised, I have reached Kautilya School at 11 am to get a list. AAP spokesperson did not provide 500 new schools even after repeatedly asking for it. Told an old school that was built in 1970 as AAP's and then was caught lying This is the Education model of fanatical dishonest Arvind Kejriwal".

जैसा वादा किया था 11 बजे आप के प्रवक्ता से ५०० नए स्कूल की सूची लेने कौटिल्य विद्यालय पहुंचा

1 बार बार सूची मांगने पर भी प्रवक्ता ने सूची नहीं दी

2 पुराने बने स्कूल को अपना बताया फिर झूट पकड़ा गया



कट्टर बईमान अरविंद केजरीवाल का शिक्षा मॉडल

खुद ही देख लीजिए#AapNahinPaap pic.twitter.com/VdrGwHJctQ — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

In another tweet, Gaurav Bhatia asked AAP three questions, 1. Why not provide a list of 500 new schools? 2. The first school is old, it is built in 1970, the spokesman said that new rooms but where is the promise and claim of 500 new schools 3. He is himself admitting the second school is under construction, then where is the new school?

#3 कबूलनामा

AAP सवाल का जवाब दे

1) 500 नये स्कूल का लिस्ट क्यो नही देते?

2) पहला स्कूल पुराना है 1970 का बना हुआ है प्रवक्ता महोदय ने कहा कि नए कमरे लेकिन वादा और दावा 500 नए स्कूल का कहां है

3 ) दूसरा स्कूल खुद मान रहे हैं अभी बन ही रहा है फिर नया स्कूल कहां है?#AAPNahinPaap pic.twitter.com/5XfNqJSR6z — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

(Image: Twitter/@Saurabh_MLAgk )