Why I.N.D.I.A's No-confidence Motion Plan Against NDA Holds No Water

With the multi-party opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A staying firm on its demand seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Manipur, sources say Opposition parties discussed a proposal to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government on Tuesday, July 25. However, no final decision on bringing a no-confidence motion has been taken yet. While the Opposition may want to pursue a no-confidence motion against the government, the likelihood of that passing is near-zero.

This is because, the Bharatiya Janata Party has an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha with 301 out of 543 seats. The NDA, that is the BJP with all its partners, has 332 seats. I.N.D.I.A, with all its Lok Sabha members combined, only has 141 seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The Opposition, overall, has 205 seats. Sixty-four members of Parliament are from Opposition parties that are not allied with the newly-formed anti-BJP alliance of 26 political parties.

Therefore, the initiation of the no-confidence motion against the government might hold only symbolic value and the Opposition hopes that tabling the proposal may prompt Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the Manipur issue in Parliament. The Monsoon Session of Parliament has witnessed massive disruption over the last couple of days as the Opposition has been raising a ruckus calling for the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur.

The numbers game

What is a no-confidence motion?

A no-confidence motion can be moved in the Lower House of Parliament with the Speaker's permission. A no-confidence motion is a proposal moved under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. According to the motion, if the ruling party fails to prove its majority in Lok Sabha after the passing of the motion, then it has to resign.

In July 2018, Opposition parties had tabled a no-confidence motion against the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the tabling of the motion had no impact as the government had an absolute majority in the Lower House.

NDA's 38 vs Opposition’s 26

The Opposition's move to corner the BJP over Manipur comes after 26 Opposition parties came together in Karnataka on July 18 to set a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party also organised a meeting of its 38 partners under the NDA alliance.