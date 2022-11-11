'Why I Should Resign?': Kerala Governor Says Moral Issue Is Before The State Govt, Not Him

Hitting out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that the threats & speculation referring to 'recalling the Governor' cannot stop him from performing his duties and conveyed that he will ensure that the autonomy of universities is protected.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, when asked if he was thinking about stepping down at any point of time, Khan said, "Why? Do I face any moral crisis today? What is the crisis before me?... The only thing is I do not intervene with the administration and they do not have any business to interfere with universities. The honourable Supreme Court has already laid down that they (Kerala government) don't have anything to do even in the matter of appointment of vice-chancellors."

The Governor said that the moral issue is before the LDF government. "All the appointments they had recommended they were illegal and irregular. At least in two cases, I have objected to that and put my objections on paper. They have been upheld by Supreme Court."

'People feel university posts reserved for CPM cadres, their families'

He stated that students after completing 10+2 move to other states for further studies. "People feel that all University posts are reserved for CPM cadres and their families. Come and see the streets of Thiruvananthapuram. People are on the road," Khan said.

Further, he added, "Why I should resign? Because this government has failed? These threats cannot stop me from performing my duties... Now, the Supreme Court has made it clear. I will ensure that the autonomy of the universities is protected."

Kerala Guv opens up on removal as deemed varsity chancellor

Governor Arif Khan also broke his silence on being removed as the Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university. He said the government cannot remove him as the Chancellor of universities.

"Who is he (CM Pinarayi Vijayan) to sack me? As far as the deemed university is concerned, sponsoring agency has the authority to change the rules. I do not know if the changes made by them will be accepted by UGC. But as far as other universities are concerned they can propose anything, ultimately it will come to me. How they can sack me?" he said.

He further that he will resign from his post if the state government proves that he tried to interfere in the administration and business of the government.

"Why aren't they giving (examples of when he interfered in administration)? They are not giving because there is nothing," Khan said.