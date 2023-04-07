Karnataka Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Sudhakar on Thursday hit back at Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala for questioning the delay in BJP’s list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. While political parties have already started releasing the second and third lists of their candidates, BJP is yet to announce its first set of candidates for the polls on May 10.

On this, Surjewala attacked the BJP and said, "BJP has no faces to fight the elections. They are searching for candidates for the tickets, and we have evidence of that."

‘Part of party strategy’: Karnataka Minister

Speaking to ANI, Sudhakar said, "I would like to ask Surjewala, why he is so bothered about our list. Are they not confident about their own members? Why are they waiting for our candidates list to be announced? It is a part of our strategy, and we know when to announce the candidates". He further added that the party is built on a strong foundation of workers and "candidates are not important".

When asked about the controversy around the Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep campaigning for the BJP in Karnataka, Sudhakar said it shows the ‘shallowness’ of the Congress party. "It is not illegal if somebody from the fields of cinema or literature wants to align with a party and wants to speak out for the party. It is their legitimate right. How can anybody question that? I know for a fact that many film personalities are with Congress as well," he said.

The leader further added that Sudeep is a versatile actor in Karnataka and he has joined the party because he has found the work done by PM Modi credible.

‘No contest between Congress and BJP’

Sudhakar also dismissed there is a contest between BJP and Congress in the upcoming polls, "There is no tough fight between BJP and Congress. On the ground, the people are intelligent and politically aware. They know that in the past, two to three coalition governments have ruined the development of the state. So, the people of Karnataka are sure to bring Modi Ji back to power in 2024. They know that under a double-engine government, the growth trajectory of the state will be high. I am hopeful that BJP will form the government with an absolute majority," he said.

Karnataka will vote for the assembly polls on May 10 and the verdict will be out on May 13. In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

