Why Is DMK Govt Not Transferring Kodanad Case To CBI, Asks EPS

In response to an article published by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece Murasoli about him on August 30, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami has now slammed the DMK government about the 2017 Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

The Leader of Opposition on Wednesday hit back at the DMK government, questioning why the state government is not handing over the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and accused the ruling DMK of trying to frame him.

In the Wednesday edition of Murasoli, a detailed article was written regarding the Kodanad case, stating that Palaniswami gets nervous every time Kodanad is mentioned. It also stated that Palaniswami should have been part of the CB-CID investigation if he had information that would benefit the inquiry.

Commenting on the article, Palaniswami said, "Why are they speaking again and again only about this one death? It's because they have intentions of spreading rumours and connecting my name to the case. There is an individual who is already spreading a lot of rumours, and I have filed a case against him.”

Palaniswami went on to add that during his regime, they had arrested those involved in the case, which went to the trial stage. "During our regime, we nabbed some criminals involved in the case, which even went into trial. It was the DMK’s advocates who represented the accused at that time and brought them out on bail,” Palaniswami noted.

“This raises a doubt on the government. Why don’t they direct the case to be investigated by the CBI?” he questioned.

Palaniswami further said that 90 per cent of the probe into the case was completed when the DMK came to power and transferred the case from the state police to the CB-CID. "Since they are unable to pin us on anything, they are scheming against us," Palaniswami added.

The Kodanad tea estate in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district belonged to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. On the night of April 23, 2017, a gang of 10 men attacked and killed a security guard at the estate and looted the place. A CB-CID investigation in the case has been happening ever since. After the DMK formed the government in May 2021, the police launched fresh investigations into the case.