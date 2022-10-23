'Why Is Gandhi Family Still Roaming Freely': BJP Hails Cancellation Of RGF's FCRA License

After the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, BJP leader Manjider Singh Sirsa on Sunday hailed the MHA for the action. He further demanded that strict action should be taken against the Gandhi family members and should be punished appropriately if found guilty. Sirsa’s comments came after FCRA licences of two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), were revoked by the Centre for alleged violation of laws.

Speaking to Republic TV, Manjider Singh Sirsa alleged that the Congress party was taking financial aid from China for the foundation. “It is important here to note that this was the same organisation that took money from China. First, you (Congress) receive financial support from the country that is trying to occupy our territory and on getting caught red-handed, you claim that this is all a political vendetta,” he added.

“I don’t understand why the members of the Gandhi family are still roaming freely. They should be punished for this serious offence. I feel that this is a very good step taken by MHA and I hope India will get justice and the family behind this will be punished,” Sirsa added.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader hailed the government’s decision and said, “I welcome the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs of revoking FCRA of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The foundation was used by the Gandhi family to work against the social, economic and national interests of India. Gandhi Family is answerable on their association with CCP and other anti-India organisations.”

I welcome the decision of @HMOIndia of revoking FCRA of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The foundation was used by Gandhi family to work against social, economic & national interest of India. Gandhi Family is answerable on their association with CCP & other anti-India organisations@ANI pic.twitter.com/wgME59rMfC — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 23, 2022

Asking the central government to investigate the matter further, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy told Republic TV that the land on which the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was built was actually meant for the Congress party office and in violation of FCRA, the Gandhi family members built a private institution on the land which was purely controlled by them. “The government should go a little further and take over the building because the land was originally government’s property and was given to the Congress party for building their land,” he added.

Centre cancels Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA license

After setting up an inter-ministerial committee headed by the ED Special Director in July 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the FCRA license of the two NGOs headed by Sonia Gandhi. The committee was formed to probe the violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act and FCRA by the RGF and RGCT.

Following the investigation, manipulation of documents while filing income-tax returns and misuse of funds was alleged. It was further claimed that the NGOs received funds from foreign countries, including China.