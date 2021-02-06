'Why Is Modiji So Scared', Digvijaya Singh Slams Centre's Counter-response To Rihanna & Co

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday hit out at the PM Modi-led government at the Centre, questioning why they were so nervous over a tweet by pop-star Rihanna. "Why is Modiji so scared. If Rihanna, who is a woman from America and Barbados asks us why we are quiet regarding the farmer's agitation, why is the entire government getting behind her?" he asked.

"The entire Bollywood was told tweet this and that, they were pressurized. Why are they so nervous? They (Centre) have created uncertainty. If you had spoken to the farmers before passing the laws, the uncertainty would have never arisen. The laws need to be repealed, they are anti-farmers. PM says he is one phone call away and then he went and put cemented walls and nails," added the Congress leader.

International conspiracy against India exposed

Earlier this week, singer Rihanna stirred a massive controversy after she waded into the farmers' protest tweeting on it, a trend that was shortly followed by climate activist Greta Thunberg, YouTuber Lilly Singh, Meena Harris, the lawyer and niece of American vice-president Kamala Harris.

Shortly after, it was reported that the singer was allegedly paid around 2.5 million dollars (Rs 18 crores) to tweet in favour of the ongoing farmers' protest. Thereafter, Greta Thunberg shared an elaborate document a 'protest toolkit' on ways to intensify the farmers' stir. The document titled - 'Ask India Why' - consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the 'pro-Khalistan' creators of a 'toolkit' alleging that it aimed to wage a 'social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India'. Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan has said that the initial investigation had traced the document's link to a pro-Khalistan group, named 'Poetic Justice Foundation'.

According to the officer, the events in the past few days, including the violence on January 26, hinted at a 'copycat execution of the action plan mentioned in the 'toolkit' which was also aimed at waging "a social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India."

