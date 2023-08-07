Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal responded in a video address moments after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday late evening. In his message, CM Kejriwal stated that the BJP government at the Center has insulted the votes and rights of the people of Delhi by passing an unconstitutional law in the Parliament that enslaves the people of Delhi.

#2024SemiFinal | Whatever I do public of Delhi supports me for that and they have shown their support by making me win in the elections. BJP is just trying to stop our good work. They are hindering the development work. They are trying to stop me from working. This time public… pic.twitter.com/kyDrH5jApk August 7, 2023

'BJP insulted the people of Delhi'

Delhi CM and AAP chief said, "It's been more than 25 years that BJP has not been in power in Delhi. They have lost four polls against AAP and this is why they usurped the power through chor darwaza (back door) to gain access. The Delhi people clearly showed them that they don't want BJP but PM Modi doesn't want to listen to them. They have immense egos. PM Modi wants to interfere in the appointments of Peons in Delhi. Why don't you look after the Centre?"

प्रधानमंत्री जी,



ये काला क़ानून जनतंत्र के ख़िलाफ़ है, जनतंत्र को कमज़ोर करता है। अगर जनतंत्र कमज़ोर होता है तो हमारा भारत कमज़ोर होता है।



पूरा देश समझ रहा है कि इस बिल के माध्यम से कैसे आप दिल्ली के लोगों के वोट की ताक़त को छीन रहे हैं। दिल्ली के लोगों को ग़ुलाम और बेबस बना… pic.twitter.com/0hAjLfIWXc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 7, 2023

"He is doing this only because they are scared of the AAP government's model - in terms of electricity, water, and education. They can't compete with AAP's successful work that's why they want to stop Kejriwal," the Delhi CM said in his address.

Referring to himself as 'Delhi ka beta', Kejriwal said, "I know I am doing something right that's why Delhi people are back to back choosing AAP regime".

Speaking on Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha address, Kejriwal stated, "I heard him saying that we have the power given by the Supreme Court. You have been given this power to work for the welfare of the people, to serve them not Your hate for me has increased so much that you are ready to do atrocities on the people".

"PM Modi was the one who promised Delhi citizens in 2014 before General Lok Sabha to make it full statehood. You have stabbed the people of the national capital. The People of Delhi will not give a single seat to BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said. He further thanked the opposition parties for extending their support to the AAP government over Delhi Ordinance Bill.

Digital voting system damaged in Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Sanjay Singh took to X (Previously known as Twitter) and accused the Central government of damaging the voting system in the Rajya Sabha. He wrote, "For the first time, I am seeing that in Modi ji's Digital India, the digital voting system got damaged inside the Parliament itself. Voting was done by slip. There was no counting agent. Don't know who voted for whom. Scams inside the Parliament under the leadership of Amit Shah".