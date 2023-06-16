Why Is Uddhav Silent On Congress Removing Veer Savarkar Chapter?: Fadnavis Unsparing

The political spillover of the Congress-led Karnataka government's decision to remove the chapters of Veer Savarkar and Dr Hedgewar from textbooks has reached Maharashtra. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has criticised the Karnataka government and has also challenged Uddhav Thackeray to clear his stand on the decision taken by the Siddaramaiah government.

Uddhav Thackeray, who has faced criticism the last 3 years for joining hands with the Congress party in Maharashtra and forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra with Congress and NCP, has earlier been firm on his stand on Veer Savarkar. However, more recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had criticised Savarkar and now the Congress Government in Karnataka has taken a decision to remove the chapter on Savarkar from text books. This has clearly caused political embarrassment to Uddhav Thackeray.

The Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking to the media, said, "The way lessons on Veer Savarkar and Dr Hedgewar have been removed from textbooks, and the removal of anti-conversion law which will promote conversion. You can erase the names from textbooks but you can't erase names from our heart. Today the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi are discussing the Karnataka pattern in Maharashtra. My question to them is, is this the Karnataka pattern? Uddhav Thackeray, who is sitting with Congress, are they now going to remove a lesson of Veer Savarkar, repealing the anti-conversion law? What is Uddhav Thackeray's reaction to it? Do you approve of minority appeasement?" he added.

Uddhav Thackeray silent but party responds

Reacting to the statement, Thackeray-faction Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned Devendra Fadnavis over his remark and said "Before he talks about taking a stand on Savarkar he should tell us does he agree with Manoj Muntashir's dailogues in Adipurush film. He was promoting Adipurush. He is an Opportunist Hindu."

She added, "Where was he when Vikram Sampath's book was launched? It was Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray who launched his book. Where is the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar? We have been demanding Bharat Ratna for Savarkar since 2014."

Congress doubles down but NCP reluctant

As far as the Congress party is concerned, a senior Congress leader while speaking to Republic on the grounds of anonymity said "Any distortion done by BJP in the telling of history will be corrected through a Committee of Experts"

NCP working president Supriya Sule stated that "These chapters were never there in the textbook in Karnataka but in Maharashtra we had it so it's an individualistic decision. But the politicians should not take over or change history in the Parliament. There's a gentleman who says that history should be written the way it suits the country. This not what we believe in. History should be written on the grounds of truth and not how we want it"