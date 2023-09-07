'Why Just Dengue, Sanatan Dharma Should Be Compared To HIV': DMK Leader A Raja

As the controversy over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark continues, another party MP A Raja has added fuel to the fire by making derogatory comments against Sanatan Dharma on Thursday (September 7). The DMK Lok Sabha MP said that Udhayanidhi had only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, rather Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas.

In a video, A Raja while talking to the media said that he is prepared for a debate on Sanatan Dharma.

#WATCH | Chennai: DMK's A Raja says, "I am prepared to give answers for all cabinet ministers if the Prime Minister convenes the meeting and let them permit me. I will explain which one is 'Sanatana Dharma' thereafter you decide..." pic.twitter.com/N30R2VPbWl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement row

Despite incessant demands, Udhayanidhi Stalin seems to remain defiant about his comments on the Sanatan Dharma. In a bid to justify the controversial remarks about eradicating the Sanata Dharma, the DMK leaders , Congress’ leaders and several others joined the tug-of-war.

Defending his son, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said "He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs... Pro-BJP forces are unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles and have spread a false narrative, alleging that "Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts."

CM Stalin further added, "It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the PM mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?"

Earlier on Wednesday, in his address at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, the DMK leader, drew parallels between Sanatan Dharma and diseases like coronavirus, malaria and dengue and added that such things should not be opposed but eradicated.

Political sulgfest

Senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the DMK leader saying, "the Indian Constitution have the images of Lord Ram, Krishna, Arjuna, Nataraja and Hanuman on it and the signatures of Dr Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar and others are also present in the Constitution...'Sanatana Dharma' has been given respect in the Constitution…".

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday also attacked Stalin Jr and said that no one can challenge 'Sanatan Dharma', until bhakts (devotees) are alive.

Speaking at an event during Janmashtami Mahotsav in Gujarat’s Dwarka, Irani said, "Our voices must reach those people who challenged 'Sanatan Dharma'. Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our 'dharma' and faith…"

Multiple FIRs, including one in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, have been registered against Stalin junior for allegedly outraging the religious feelings of the followers of Sanatan Dharma.