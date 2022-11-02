Why Munugode By-polls Called As Semi-finals To 2023? All About Big Faces, Importance

Telangana is all set to witness the high-voltage by-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency on November 3, 2022. All eyes are on the upcoming by-election as it is being described as the semifinals for the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls. Over two lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the crucial by-poll that will determine the fate of three main political party contenders — BJP, Congress, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

All about Munugode by-polls & big faces

By-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency in the Nalgonda district of Telangana will be held on November 3 from 7 am to 6 pm. The campaigning for the constituency came to an end on November 1. There are a total of 298 polling stations and webcasting would be done from all of them. Of the total, 105 booths have been identified as 'critical'.

As many as 47 candidates are in the fray, official sources said. The three big faces of the main political parties who will be contending this election are - BJP's Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, TRS leader Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.

Why Munugode by-polls were necessitated?

The by-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency was necessitated after Congress' senior leader Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy tendered his resignation from his post and the party. He then joined BJP in August 2022, which has now led to the constituency's re-election. In 2009, Reddy was elected as a member of Parliament from Congress. He was then re-elected as an MLA from Munugode in the 2018 assembly elections.

Big push for BJP in Telangana

BJP opened its political gateway into Telangana by winning four Parliament seats in the 2019 general elections. Out of four seats, three are in the northern Telangana region and one in Hyderabad. If the saffron party manages to win this by-poll, it will be able to crack its first nut in southern Telangana.

According to the BJP leaders, victory for the party in Munugode will give an edge to them in the upcoming assembly elections in 2023 over BRS. BJP national President JP Nadda stated that a win in this by-poll could herald a further southern push for the saffron party and defeat could deter expansionary plans.

BRS' dream to go national

Amid the high stakes, the importance of this by-election for the TRS party, now changed to BRS, can be noted as CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has been campaigning himself. The party has conducted a non-stop campaign by several state ministers, a number of MLAs, and other leaders canvassing in support of their candidate covering every inch of Munugode. TRS Working President KT Rama Rao had announced that he would "adopt" Munugode and personally focus on its development.

With a big win in this constituency, BRS eyes the national stage as it could help retain its position over the opposition. The defeat could come as a strong blow to the KCR regime as it will put brakes on TRS' expansion across India as Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Congress' fight for survival

It's a do-or-die situation for Congress as the grand old party has not witnessed any victory since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party suffered a major setback after Komatireddy Rajagopala Reddy switched to BJP. Notably, Congress has no existence in northern Telangana while defeat in Munugode will repeat the same in southern Telangana.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that winning this by-poll could stop defections from the party and consolidate the party. While the defeat could close the lid on its future in Telangana.