Why NIA Probe? Does BJP Not Trust Own Police? Why Not Ban PFI?: JDS On Shivamogga Murder

After Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai raised questions about Popular Front of India's (PFI's) role and demanded an NIA probe in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder in Shivamogga district, Janata Dal (Secular) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed questioned why the government has not banned PFI and remained 'hand in glove'.

"I condemn the killing of Harsha. People who are demanding the NIA probe are running the state government - are they not confident of the police they are running? Let them ban SDPI (PFI's political wing), why are they not banning PFI, are they hand in glove? The central and state government doesn't take an action. I urge people of Karnataka, especially Shivamogga, that we are not known for the communal violence," he said.

When asked about which political party or organisation is responsible for the incident, the JD(S) leader said, "Mismanagement of state government is solely responsible. Second thing, why did they allow PFI if they are calling it a fringe element? Why don't they put them behind bars? Harsha's life was under threat for two years. Why was security not provided to him?"

Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Shivamogga; prohibitory orders clamped

A 26-year old Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, was stabbed to death in Shivamogga, police said, as the administration clamped prohibitory orders for two days and announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday, following tension. The activist was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants on Sunday night at Bharathi Colony's Ravi Verma lane, police said. The reason behind the murder is not immediately known. Following the killing, several Bajrang Dal members gathered outside the hospital against the shocking murder.

BJP minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday shared that at least three people have been arrested in connection with the case. Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier disclosed that about four to five men are suspected to be involved in the killing.

Eshwarappa, who is an MLA from Shivamogga, also pointed a finger at the Congress state chief's provocative statement for murder. "Due to D K Shivakumar's provocative statement that the Tricolour was removed (recently) and the saffron flag was hoisted in the school ground in Shivamogga and 50 lakh saffron scarves were distributed, Goondas were emboldened," Eshwarappa said.

Image: Twitter-@Aranganathan72/@TanveerahmedJDSofficial-Facebook