'Why Not Ban Liquor During Ramzan?': Congress Leader On Closure Of Meat Shops For Navratri

Amid calls for banning the sale of meat during Chaitra Navratri, Congress leader Salman Nizami questioned whether the administration would also respect the sentiments of Muslims, by banning liquor sales during Ramzan.

Meat shops have been shut in South Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh during the course of nine days of Navratri. Official communiques have also been issued in some areas, decreeing the closure of meat shops until April 11.

"If the sale of meat is to be closed during Navratri, then why not ban liquor during Holy Ramadan? If you don't eat onion or meat in Navratri why stop others. Is this democracy? What about our sentiments and constitutional rights!" Nizami tweeted.

South Delhi orders closure of meat shops during Navratri

South Delhi Municipal Corporation announced on Monday that meat shops will remain closed in the area during Navratri celebrations. Issuing the order, South Delhi Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan said "During the festival, 99% of households in Delhi don't even use garlic and onion, so we've decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD." The civic body has said it will also impose fines on violators. It said the decision was taken keeping in mind the ‘sentiments of the public.’

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops in the jurisdiction of the SDMC. This is the first time when the civic body has asked for the closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during Navratri. East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sundar Agarwal has claimed that the move would promote harmony.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Tuesday supported the South Delhi mayor's direction, saying such restrictions should be imposed all over the country.

"Navratri festival is there with people holding fasts and worshipping the goddess. Whether its Muslim community or others, they should respect it which is what our culture says," Verma told reporters.

While the Uttar Pradesh government has not issued any such order, local leaders in some areas have asked meat shops to remain closed until April 11. In Aligarh, district panchayat chairman Vijay Singh issued an order asking all meat shops in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Zila panchayat to remain closed for Navratri.

A day ago, the Ghaziabad mayor, who had pronounced a similar directive, junked the order demanding the closure of all meat shops. Issuing an amendment on Saturday, Mayor Asha Sharma said that retailers must follow the Uttar Pradesh government's orders.

(With inputs from agency)