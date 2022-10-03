'Why Not Jai Maharashtra?': Oppn Questions Shinde Govt's 'Vande Mataram' Greeting Order

After the Maharashtra government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say "Vande Mataram" while receiving phone calls instead of the customary "Hello", the leaders of the opposition parties slammed the Eknath Shinde-led state government claiming that the Chief Minister has come under pressure from the BJP and RSS.

The opposition also questioned the state government if they're against "Jai Maharashtra" and accused them of creating a division in the society over their new directive of using "Vande Mataram".

Following the state government's resolution, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi said, "When Bala Sahab was alive, he use to always say 'Jai Maharashtra'. Shinde ji also use to say 'Jai Maharashtra'. But today the Chief Minister is coming under the pressure of the BJP and the RSS." He further questioned the Maharashtra government and asked, "What's wrong with 'Jai Maharashtra'? Why can we not greet each other 'Jai Maharashtra'?"

The SP leader further accused the BJP for trying to create a divide in society. "They will now say see Muslims don't say Vande Mataram and will create an issue out of it. We also love our country, but we cannot say Vande Mataram, but we will definitely say, 'Saare Jahan se acha Hindustan humara'."

The Working President of Mumbai Congress Charan Singh Sapra also criticised the Shinde government's move and said, "Let me make it very clear that we are not against saying Vande Mataram, but I would like to ask the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra that what is the fate of the earlier notifications regarding 'Jai Maharashtra'."

"Why are they against 'Jai Maharashtra'? Why are they so uncomfortable to say this? The Vande Mataram notification of the Maharashtra ED govt is a major ploy to divert the attention of general public from issues of concern such as inflation, unemployment, rupee fall, etc," the Congress leader added, saying, "This is Maharashtra government's step towards polarisation!"

Meanwhile, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan called the Maharashtra government's decision a drama. He said, "This is all a drama. The actual truth is that the BJP has no issues left therefore, they are just doing all this drama of changing the names of the cities and now this saying 'Vande Mataram' on phone." "What will happen if we say Vande Mataram on phone? Will the youth of the country get jobs by saying Vande Matram? This is their philosophy of diverting attention. That's it," he added.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday launched a campaign in the state and urged people to say "Vande Mataram" while picking up phone calls. The state government urged people to use "Vande Mataram" instead of the customary "Hello".

Notably, the Shinde-led government on Saturday issued a government resolution directing its employees to answer the phone with “Vande Mataram" while receiving calls from citizens or government officials, and also while addressing staff, speaking to citizens or making public announcements. However, the "Vande Mataram" greeting is not mandatory, but the heads of departments should encourage their staff to do so.