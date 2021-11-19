'Why Now?': Congress' Rashid Alvi Questions PM Modi's Timing On Withdrawal Of Farm Laws

In the first reaction by the Opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said it is 'too late'. The Congress leader heavily criticised the Prime Minister for taking this decision after one year but also welcomed the move. 'PM Modi needs to explain why he announced this decision now?' asked Rashid Alvi.

Congress questions PM Modi's decision to repeal three farm laws:

"I welcome this decision but the question is why the centre has taken one year to decide? Why this decision has been delayed so much? Farmers were seeking this while facing summer, winter, rain. What is the reason? It is alright, I welcome this decision but it is too late. PM should have taken this decision earlier. He kept on saying these laws are in the interest of farmers, he has to explain the timing. It is very unfortunate that he has taken this decision now," added Rashid Alvi.

PM Modi announces Centre will repeal all three farm laws

In a massive announcement on Friday, PM Modi declared that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

Rakesh Tikait says agitation will not be withdrawn immediately

Reacting to the announcement made by PM Modi, BKU leader who has been leading the protests for a year now, Rakesh Tikait clarified that agitation will not be withdrawn immediately.

The umbrella body of SKM has been protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. It stressed that this march will be peaceful with an aim to increase the "pressure" on the Centre to force it to accept the demands of farmers.