'Why Official Channels Not Used?': Punjab CM Slams Khattar For 'didn't Attend Calls' Claim

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has hit out at Haryana CM ML Khattar for his allegations that the former did not attend to his calls to discuss the sensitive issue of farmers protests. This comes after the private secretary of Haryana CM put out a list of calls made to Captain Amarinder along with the excuses received from his staff members for three days.

"If at all someone from his office called my residence, why were the calls made to an attendant? Why were official channels not used to get in touch with me?" a statement from the Punjab government quoted the Chief Minister.

"Top officials of the Punjab government, at Principal Secretary and DGP levels among others, have been in touch with each other on the farmers' issue for the past several days, yet none of these officials conveyed Khattar's desire to talk to me at any point in time. His attempt to seize the high moral ground on the farmers' Dilli Chalo march is pathetic," he added.

ML Khattar on Saturday had denied the involvement of Haryana farmers in the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march and opined that the protests seemed to be political in nature with the involvement of pro Khalistani elements. Captain Amarinder retaliated to this by saying, "A man who can disown his own farmers, and even go so far as to call them Khalistanis, instead of standing by them in this crisis clearly has no moral scruples about spreading lies. Khattar clearly cannot be trusted," a statement from the Punjab government quoted Singh.

Captain Amarinder further reacted to Khattar's remark that farmers should not block Haryana's borders, pointing out that it was Khattar's government that had blocked the borders for the past three days by forcibly stopping the farmers. He also lashed out at Haryana CM's denial of force by the Haryana Police, saying, "He has the gall to deny something which is in plain sight. This shows the extent of his lies. Injured farmers can be seen on every TV channel."

This comes as the thousands of farmers have continued to protest against the new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri borders on Saturday blocking national highways as they refused to move to the designated protest site in north Delhi. There have been clashes between the agitating farmers and the police personnel which resulted in the latter using water cannons and tear gas, while the former resorted to stone pelting on the police personnel and tossing police barricades into the river.

Also, the farmers on Saturday rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's request to stop the blockade at Delhi borders and assemble at Nirankari Samagam ground so that talks could be initiated ahead of the specified date of December 3.

(with inputs from ANI)

