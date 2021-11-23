Why Pavan Varma Left Nitish Kumar's JDU And Joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress

Former Janata Dal-United (JDU) MP Pavan Varma on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and also opened up on his parting of ways with the Nitish Kumar-led party. The All India Trinamool Congress on Tuesday took to its Twitter handle and shared a video in which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inducted him into the party. The AITC also highlighted that Pavan Varma's rich political experience will help the party to serve the people of India and take the Nation forward.

We are elated to welcome Shri @PavanK_Varma into our Trinamool Congress family.



His rich political experience will help us serve the people of India and take this nation forward to even better days! pic.twitter.com/DlBiYtaqFX — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 23, 2021

'Will take up whatever responsibility Mamata Banerjee gives me'

Speaking to Republic TV, Pavan Varma said, "I was in the JDU where I had a long association with Mr. Nitish Kumar. I had to leave the JDU on account of principal due to my opposition to CAA and NRC. Since then I had been thinking about the path of the future. It is my decision that joining TMC and accepting the leadership of Mamata Banerjee is a way forward. In a democracy where the ruling dispensation needs to be properly audited, held accountable for its policies and decisions, I have joined as a member of TMC and whatever responsibility Mamata Ji will give me I will fulfill it."

Furthermore, Pavan Varma expressed his confidence in the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and stated that he has no doubt that the TMC will emerge as a national force. Pavan Varma was expelled from the JDU for "anti-party activities."

Who is Pavan Varma?

Pavan Varma is a former Indian Foreign Service Officer and was also an advisor to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. From June 2014 till July 2016, Varma was Rajya Sabha MP and also held the position of the JDU's National General Secretary and National Spokesperson. In 2019, Varma along with Prashant Kishor were expelled from JDU over 'anti-party' activities. JDU leader KC Tyagi had clarified that both had been expelled for repeatedly issuing controversial statements against the party and its national president Nitish Kumar. Both Kishor and Varma were against JDU's stand over the CAA and the NRC.

