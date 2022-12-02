Why PM Modi Says Congress Has Already Accepted Defeat In Gujarat Elections 2022

PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Patan said Congress has accepted defeat even before the end of the phase one of the elections, citing the party's allegations of 'EVM tampering'. Gujarat registered over 60 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of the assembly elections on December 1, Thursday.

Notably, Congress media president Pawan Khera stated in Ahmedabad yesterday there was a plan to rig elections. Alok Sharma, the Congress’s Gujarat in-charge, also said the malfunctioning EVM machines were not replaced on time during the first phase of the polls.

Commenting at the end of the phase one of the polls in his home state Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi said, “The voting that ended yesterday for the elections in Kutch, Kathiyawad and South Gujarat shows Congress has decided BJP will win. What’s the reason, the moment Congress starts complaining about the EVM, one should infer Congress has accepted defeat,” and added the party had begun raising the EVM issues even before the first phase of the elections.

‘Abuse Modi before polls, EVM during voting’: PM Modi

The Congress has the habit of abusing Modi and the EVM during elections said Modi, “Hurl abuses during elections and abuse the EVM as the voting date nears. This is a direct indication Congress has accepted defeat in these elections.”

सुनने में आ रहा है कि केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों को मतदान केंद्रों से दूर रहने को कहा गया है। बक्सों को भी गुजरात की पुलिस द्वारा ही स्ट्रॉंग रूम में पहुँचाया जाएगा। भाजपा यह समझ ले कि सरकारी मशीनरी का दुरुपयोग बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/ydPUjfAudo — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) November 30, 2022

Khera, accusing BJP of hatching a plan to rig the elections, said, "We have specific information. If there is a plan to rig the elections, we are warning both — Narendra Modi and Amit Shah — that the Congress will not allow any mischief. Why have central forces been asked to stay away and Gujarat police given charge of EVM transportation?”

Pertinently, Sharma complained that over 50 EVM machines which malfunctioned in various constituencies in Rajkot, Jamnagar were replaced after over an hour.

PM Modi on Thursday held a 50-Km roadshow spanning 16 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.

According to the BJP, it was the longest roadshow by a political leader in India. The 50-km roadshow started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency. There were several pauses along the route at memorials honouring notable figures, such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay. PM Modi presented flower offerings at the monuments.

