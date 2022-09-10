Why Prashant Kishor Forecasts The Bihar Mahagathbandhan Won't Last Till The Next Elections

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, said the newly-formed state government in Bihar under the Mahagathbandhan umbrella with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister will not last long. “It may run for a few days or months," he said.

The comments come in the backdrop of the meeting spree of CM Nitish Kumar this week in Delhi when he met the prominent leaders of political parties with the aim of uniting the opposition. He recently parted ways with the NDA and formed the government in Bihar with the support of Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

‘Bihar government may run for a few days or months’

The political stability in Bihar has been disturbed by Narendra Modi’s elevation in national politics, said Prashant Kishor, who will launch a 3000-km padayatra from October 2. “Since Narendra Modi‘s emergence on the national political scene in 2012, Bihar has remained in a continuous state of political uncertainty. This is Nitish ji’s sixth experiment with respect to government formation since 2012. He has turned around 180 or 360-degree six times. I don't think stability (political) will return. There is no longevity in the current political formation. It may run for a few days or months.”

Prashant Kishor to kick off Jan Suraaj campaign in Bihar

The I-PAC founder Kishor in January announced he will launch the initiative ‘Jan Suraaj’, a movement that promises to provide Bihar with a ‘better political alternative’ on October 2 to gauge people’s pain points. The campaign will commence from Gandhi Ashram in Bihar’s West Champaran.

Nitish Kumar snaps ties with NDA; forms Mahagathbandhan government

Nitish Kumar in August 2022, parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined hands with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to form the government under the Mahagathbandhan fold (Grand Alliance), also consisting of Indian National Congress (INC), and Left parties including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation-(CPIML) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM).