'Why Questions Raised Only On Delhi & Punjab': CM Mann Attacks Centre Over Stubble Burning

Amid the ongoing war between Aam Aadmi Party & BJP over deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday lashed out at the central government for blaming only Delhi and Punjab on the issue of stubble burning.

While addressing a press conference, he accused the Centre of doing Pollution politics and stated that this is just another attempt to defame the farmers of Punjab. CM Mann further stated that when a permanent solution was proposed to them by the Punjab government in connection with stubble, the Centre didn't pay heed to them and turned down the suggestions.

"Pollution politics is going on for several days by the Central government, which is unfortunate. Instead of helping, the BJP government at the Centre is defaming the farmers of Punjab, while the cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are on the list of most polluted cities". He further said, "At the time when the Punjab farmers provide crops, he is referred as Annadata but after receiving the food, the same farmers are blasted".

"Why are questions being raised only about Delhi and Punjab?" Mann questioned Centre. He added that several other cities are also reporting poor Air Quality Index (AQI), "Haryana's Faridabad is number one in the AQI. Apart from this, the air of Manesar, Gwalior, Gurugram, Sonipat, Bhopal, Panipat, Kota, Karnal, Rohtak, Hisar, Jodhpur, Indore, Meerut, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Jabalpur, Patna, Agra, Baddi, Udaipur is getting worse. Why isn't the Centre raising questions on these states? Is the farmer of Punjab responsible for all this?

'Delhi is choking, Air is Toxic': BJP

While AAP is blaming the Centre for the worsening air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), the BJP maintained that the pollution is increasing because of the increasing incidents of stubble burning in Punjab. Stating that nearly 1842 incidents of stubble burning were reported from Punjab on November 1, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed that Punjab is contributing 14 per cent of PM2.5 leading towards the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Delhi is choking. Air is Toxic! Diwali is over! Pollution is still here! Kejriwal missing. On 1st NOV - 1842 incidents of stubble burning in Punjab contributing 14% of PM2.5! Total 16000 fires so far. But Punjab Agriculture Minister says Punjab Parali not to blame!! Shocking.”