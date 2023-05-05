Why Sharad Pawar Decided To Take Back His Resignation As NCP President

Sharad Pawar on Saturday took back his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president. Pawar on Tuesday sprung a surprise in the political circles by announcing his decision to step down as chief of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. The announcement was made at the launch of his updated autobiography.

Why Sharad Pawar decided to take back his resignation?

Addressing a press conference, Sharad Pawar said that he decided to rescind his decision to quit as NCP chief due to pressure from party leaders and workers.

"On May 2, 2023, at the release of my autobiographical book ‘Lok Maze Sangati’, I announced my decision to retire from the post of Nationalist Congress Party President. After 63 years of long service in public life, it was my own decision to step down. But my decision, evoked strong sentiments amongst the people. Party workers, office bearers and my colleagues were disheartened to hear my decision. All my wishers unanimously appealed to me to reconsider my decision. At the same time, the leaders from various political parties, my colleagues and well wishers from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra persuaded me to change my decision," Pawar said.

The 82-year-old said that 'Lok Maze Sangati' means people are his companions and this is the secret of his long and satisfying public life.

"I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed with the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire," he added.

Pawar said that he had given a slight hint to Ajit Pawar about his resignation. He also underscored that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organisation.

"In future, I will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities, creating new leadership. I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he said.