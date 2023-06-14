'Why Not Make Me CM?': Karnataka HM Parameshwara Tells Dalits To Assert Themselves

Why you’re reading this: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has stirred a fresh row after he expressed his ambition of becoming a Chief Minister claiming that leaders of Dalit communities are deprived of opportunities despite their capabilities. Recalling the 2013 Assembly elections, he claimed that he did not receive credit for Congress' victory that happened under his presidency. Last month, the grand-old party registered a thumping victory in the assembly polls, however, there was a cliffhanger over the name of the CM among top contenders -- Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

3 things you need to know:

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara called on the Dalit community to stay united and encouraged them to not hesitate to voice their opinion.

In the past, Parameshwara had openly expressed his Chief Ministerial ambitions and also reiterated his desire after the 2023 poll results were declared.

A massive power tussle was witnessed between Congress' top contenders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the Karnataka CM post in May.

Why should I not become CM?: G Parameshwara

While addressing a felicitation ceremony of Dalit leaders, Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara on Wednesday said that several people from the community, now and in the past, were deprived of opportunities despite having the capability to become the Chief Minister. He called on the Dalit community to stay united and shrug off their inferiority complex.

"We (Dalits) are all educated today. We have the strength to work in different sectors today. The inferiority complex amongst us (Dalits) has to go. That’s the reason I openly say I will become Chief Minister. Why should I not become Chief Minister?" asked G Parameshwara.

He also noted that when Congress came to power after the 2013 assembly polls, he was serving as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President but no one gave him the credit. Congress won 135 seats in the 2023 assembly polls and defeated the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government that managed to bag only 66 seats. The 71-year-old Dalit leader who has served as the longest-serving KPCC chief was given the Home Affairs (except Intelligence) portfolio in the Karnataka cabinet.

Siddaramaiah becomes Karnataka CM after a long power tussle

The long power tussle in Karnataka Congress came to an end after the party finally announced Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as his Deputy. The grand-old party, after winning the assembly elections, had to face delays and hectic negotiations in resolving DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah's conundrum over the CM post. This happened after both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held their ground making it a tedious task for the top brass.

After back-to-back meetings and discussions with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as with other senior leaders over government formation in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah was given the top position.