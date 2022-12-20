'Why Should I?': Unapologetic Cong Leader Defends Passing Sexist Remark On Smriti Irani

Uttar Pradesh East Congress President Ajay Rai remained unapologetic on his sexist remark against Union Women and Child Development Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani.

"Why should I apologise?": Ajay Rai brazens it out

The close aide of Rahul Gandhi defended his statement stating, "That is our colloquial language as this is the way people speak in the region and there is nothing unparliamentary about it." Rai asserted that he had no intention of insulting anyone, will stand by his statement, and won’t apologise.

"I didn't intend to insult anyone. It's our colloquial language which means that somebody suddenly appears, says something, and then disappears. It's not an unparliamentary language. So why should I apologise? I will stand by my statement," said Congress leader Ajay Rai.

#BREAKING | Congress' Ajay Rai remains defiant on his sexist slur on Union Min Smriti Irani. He said," I didn't intend to insult anyone. It's our colloquial language and there is nothing unparliamentary. So why should I apologise?"

On December 19, Republic Media Network also confronted Rai during a telephonic conversation where was adamant about his stance and said, "There was no indecency on what I said. I respectfully said that she stays in 'latke jhatke' because she was an actor. I only said the minister is of 'latke jhatke'. What is unparliamentary in that? If she defeated Rahul, we will defeat her also and defeat Modi also. You can take what I said as a 'phase of saying'...I didn't use any unparliamentary language. What I said is parliamentary language."

Congress neta makes sexist & misogynistic remark against Smriti Irani

The Congress neta insulted Smiriti Irani with his sexist remark and said that the Union Minister visits the constituency, doesn't do any work, and then leaves after showing off her 'latke jhatke'. It is pertinent to mention that Smriti Irani dethroned Rahul Gandhi from his bastion in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

"The Amethi seat belongs to Gandhi parivaar from where Rahul Gandhi has been elected several times, late Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. Gandhis have served the people and developed industrial areas for the residents. But now all the factories are on the verge of getting shut down. Smriti Irani only visits the constituency, shows of latke jhatke and then goes away. Without any doubt, Amethi is the seat of the Gandhi family. This is the demand of Congress workers and people that Rahul Gandhi should fight elections from Amethi in the 2024 elections and get back the seat. We will ask him."