'Why Similar Order Issued Again'?: NCP Reacts To Parliament Order Row; Slams Centre

Ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, Republic TV accessed the UPA government's order dated 2009, which emerged as a carbon copy of the 2021 NDA's order on 'dharnas' and 'demonstrations' within the limits of Parliament House.

This has exposed the double standards of Congress as earlier in the day, it slammed the order stating that the BJP wants to transform the country's democracy into a dictatorship as opposition parties are not allowed to raise their voice. The Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on July 18 and shall conclude on August 13.

The notice stated, “Members cannot use the precincts of Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony.”

NCP reacts to Parliament order row

As a massive controversy has erupted over the Parliament order, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Majeed Memon spoke exclusively to Republic TV, asking why the order was issued again when it was already in existence since 2009, pointing out that this has publicised the issue. Questioning the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Memon asked 'isn't it a mockery and foolishness to issue the same order again?'

"If it is 100% similar to the orders that were issued way back in 2009 then what was the need to issue a fresh order unless the previous order was revoked or terminated at some point in time. There is some administrative principles that need to be followed. If at all you need to issue any order or rules regarding the conduct of the MPs in the houses-- in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, it cannot be done unilaterally. The government must have some respect for democratic principles. They must take the opposition into confidence, and should have an all-party meeting and discuss the issues," he said. The NCP leader further added, "Today they are thinking that they have done a great thing but digging out that 2009 UPA had done something and today you are doing the same thing what's the point of having such a hue & cry. I want to ask a simple question to Parliamentary Affairs Minister please tell us when the new order is similar to the 2009 order, isn't it a mockery and foolishness to issue the same order again. If it's done every year as a routine cause why they are trying to publicise it so much".

#RepublicExclusive | When the order was already in exixtence since 2009 when UPA was in power, why was this advisory issued again only to publicise the issue: NCP leader Majeed Memon #LIVE on Republichttps://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/XH7hK5TWsq — Republic (@republic) July 15, 2022

Congress slams Centre over latest Parliament order

Responding to the latest order, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted the order and gave a cryptic caption which said, "Vishguru's latest salvo— D(h)arna Mana Hai!"

Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai! pic.twitter.com/4tofIxXg7l — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 15, 2022

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill called the order 'Dark day for Democracy'. Taking to Twitter, he said that this is an official stamp on the BJP government's mission to transform democracy into a dictatorship where only heads should nod and slogans should not be raised. He called the new order an attack on the ethos of Parliament. BJP wants to transform “Temple of Democracy” into “Durbar of Sycophancy”, he said.

Dark day for democracy !!



This is Official Stamp on BJP Govt mission to transform democracy into dictatorship where only heads should nod & slogans should not be raised !!



Attack on ethos of Parliament -BJP wants to transform “temple of democracy” into “durbar of sycophancy” pic.twitter.com/4h9svXDZP2 — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 15, 2022

Image: MajeedMemon-Facebook/RepublicWorld