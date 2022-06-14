'Why So Angry?': Anurag Thakur Puzzled By Rahul Gandhi's Rage At PM's '10 Lakh Jobs' Order

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Prime Minister's directive to hire for 10 lakh jobs in all government departments and ministries within the next 18 months, Union Minister Anurag Thakur asked the Wayanad MP the reason behind his anger and dissatisfaction over the announcement. Hitting back at the former Congress president, Anurag Thakur said he'd assumed that after the Government's announcement Rahul Gandhi would rather be happy and welcome the decision as it is a great opportunity for the youth of India.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people in a 'mission mode' in the next 1.5 years. It is pertinent to mention that Congress and other opposition parties have been raking up the issue of unemployment in the country and attacking the BJP government.

Anurag Thakur responds to Rahul Gandhi

The Office of Anurag Thakur tweeted a video, "Heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for providing 10 lakh recruitment opportunities for the youth in various government departments. The youth of the country are happy, but why is Rahul Gandhi Ji so angry?

While interacting with the media, Anurag Thakur also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi's rigorous grilling at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office that is going on for two days. He said, "First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to PM Modi for providing 10 lakh jobs to the youth of the country. He has given instructions to different departments and ministries of the Government of India that 10 lakh recruitments should be done within the next 18 months. This is very big news for the youth of the country, while on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is expressing anger on this subject, he is feeling sad that why 10 lakh youth are getting employment".

Anurag Thakur further added, "I want to say, Rahul Ji, that you should give correct answers to the ED in connection with the serious allegations of corruption charges that have been levelled against you so that it can help your investigation which is going on for two days now. The youth of the country are happy that PM Modi has taken such a big decision. Where others are welcoming it, Rahul Gandhi is the only one expressing anger over it".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to PM Modi’s directive to create 10 lakh jobs and dubbed the move as a 'jumla', and remarked that the "Prime Minister is not an expert in creating jobs, but in making 'News' on jobs".

"Just like 8 years ago, youths were promised 2 crore jobs every year, in the same way, now it is the turn of 10 lakh government jobs. This is not a government of jumlas, it is a government of 'maha jumlas'. The Prime Minister is not an expert in creating jobs, but in making 'News' on jobs," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

