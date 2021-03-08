'Why So Angry Didi?': BJP Releases Song Taking Sarcastic Dig At Mamata Ahead Of WB Polls

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, quipping-- 'Why so angry Didi' in Bengali, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a song with the same title, poking fun at the Chief Minister and drawing out the scams under her government in West Bengal.

"Don't just be angry, do some work. Don't talk about revenge (badla), talk about change (badlav). We want a new era, Didi don't be angry," went the lyrics of the song.

The song also cited the TMC Government's alleged cut money and Saradha scam allegations and spoke about how the 'blue and whitening' of Kolkata brought along with it no 'parivartan', (change) referring to the official colours of the TMC. It also jibed at her fearmongering around the NRC and the COVID-19 vaccine. Talking about bringing in a new government, new direction and a new tomorrow, the song asked Mamata Banerjee why she was so angry.

"Why are you so angry Didi ...? Why are you so angry Didi ? Why are you so angry with everything? And Didi, don't be angry, pay attention to work! Not revenge, change has come, why are you, angry Didi ?" read the BJP's official Twitter handle as it shared the song.

इतना गुस्सा क्यों दीदी...?



এত রাগ কেন দিদি?



সব কথায় এত রাগ কেন?



ও দিদি রাগ না করে কাজে মন দিন!

বদলা নয়, বদল এসেছে, রাগ কেন দিদি?



Didi, Bengal is yearning for #AsholPoriborton! pic.twitter.com/7RP5N7pWfA — BJP (@BJP4India) March 8, 2021

PM Modi retorts to Mamata's 'Raavan' jibe

On Sunday, PM Modi had addressed a massive rally from the Brigade Ground in Kolkata where he mocked the phrases used by Mamata Banerjee to address him. "I know Didi since years. She is not the Didi I knew, her remote control is with someone else. Which is why she is speaking against the culture of Bengal," said PM Modi.

"You will remember what has been said about me. Sometimes I was called Ravana, sometimes a demon, sometimes a monster, and sometimes a goon. Didi, why are you so angry?" questioned PM Modi.

After the BJP kick-started its Rath Yatra in poll-bound West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had attacked the saffron party by comparing its leaders to 'Ravana'. While addressing a rally at Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, the Bengal CM said that just like Ravana came and kidnapped Sita by a Rath, the BJP leaders were coming to Bengal like 'demons' and 'monsters' to take control of the state.

