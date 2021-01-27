'Why Such Violence Took Place?': Fadnavis Calls For Introspection From Farmers' Leaders

After the chaos and mayhem by agitating farmers on Republic Day, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the violence and asked for the farmers leaders to introspect as to why such violence took place. Speaking to PTI, Fadnavis said the violence on Republic Day shouldn't be politicised as it is a matter of the entire country.

"What happened yesterday in the national capital was not right. I think no one should do politics and it is not right to do politics on this kind of violence," Fadnavis said ahead of his meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

This comes after the Congress and the NCP has categorically pointed fingers at the Centre for the violence that ensued after the tractor rally of agitating farmers on Republic Day.

Fadnavis has been scheduled to meet Agriculture Minister and Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary to discuss issues of farmers in Maharashtra.

READ | Two Farmer Unions Withdraw Protest, Condemn Republic Day Violence In Delhi

A day after the R-Day violence

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that more than 300 personnel of the police force have been injured. According to sources, Crime Branch and Special Cell both are looking into the matter and an SIT has been formed to investigate the violence.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against farmers leaders including the likes of Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha, while 200 protestors have been arrested in connection with the violence. two of the farmers' unions namely the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) decided to withdraw their protest after the violence on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Twitter suspended over 550 accounts from its platform in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor rally. In yet another attempt to cause unrest, pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has called for a siege on the Parliament on Budget Day, i.e on February 1.

READ | Rakesh Tikait Deflects On Violence; Claims 'told Farmers To Carry Sticks To Wave Flags'

Protestors cause mayhem

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort.

READ | Centre Seeks ASI Report On Damages Caused To The Red Fort During Violent Protests On R-Day

READ | Delhi Farmers' Riot Crackdown LIVE Updates: 2 Farm Unions Pull Out Of Anti-farm Law Stir