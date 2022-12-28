Why T-shirt? Amid 'superhuman' Claims By Congress, Rahul Gandhi Responds

After the faceoff between the Congress and the BJP over Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt look, the Congress leader has finally clarified the reason behind donning the simple white polo t-shirt to almost all public events recently. Rahul Gandhi's response came after he was spotted in the same t-shirt again on Wednesday at his party's Foundation Day while the national capital continues to freeze under the cold wave.

Replying to a journalist's "Today again in the same t-shirt?" query, the Congress scion replied, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge...(I will keep wearing it till it can no longer be worn)"

Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge... pic.twitter.com/S5OB4TuKfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Notably, two days ago, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was spotted at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in a similar polo t-shirt and walked barefoot while paying respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Rahul Gandhi's simple t-shirt look caught everybody's attention because the Congress leader was pulling off the look amid the ongoing cold wave across north India.

Rahul Gandhi's 't-shirt look' makes headlines

The 't-shirt look' of Rahul Gandhi made the headlines after Congress leader Salman Khurshid on December 26 in a bizarre statement said that Rahul Gandhi is a superhuman as he is going out in a single t-shirt for his Bharat Jodo Yatra amid the freezing cold weather in New Delhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus," Khurshid said.

BJP-Congress faceoff

While the BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi for wearing a single t-shirt during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party attacked PM Narendra Modi and retaliated to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) with its same 'Chaiwala' jibe.

In an effort to mock Rahul Gandhi over his viral t-shirt look, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and narrated his meeting with two European tourists at the India Gate.

"This morning I met two European tourists at the India Gate. They were out for their morning walk in half sleeve T shirts. I asked if they too were contenders for Congress’s PM position. They laughed and said they were used to low temperatures, besides a brisk walk warmed them up," Malviya tweeted.

Following Malviya's tweet, Congress leader Rashid Alvi reacted saying, "Even I went to the India Gate earlier today. The tourists that Malviya Ji met, even I met...They were drinking tea at a stall. I had a chit-chat with the tea seller, a bearded man. I asked him, 'Why are you selling tea here in this chilly weather?' He replied, "I am trying so that in the future, I become the BJP's PM candidate."