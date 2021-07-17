'Why?': Yediyurappa Flays Question On Resigning As Karnataka CM; Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda

Refuting any leadership change in Karnataka, CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday confirmed that he had not resigned from his post and that there was no change in guard in Karnataka. Yediyurappa met with PM Narendra Modi at his 7 Lok Kayan Marg residence in Delhi and discussed the hotly contested Mekedatu Dam, seeking the Centre's nod. The CM will meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah regarding the same project. Several BJP MLAs have sought Yediyurappa's ouster but the High Command has maintained that the CM will complete his term.

Yediyurappa confirms 'no resignation'

When asked if he has tendered his resignation, Yediyurappa said, "Why? Not at all, not at all, not at all.." He added, "I met with PM yesterday and we discussed Karnataka's development. I am coming again to Delhi on 1st week of next month".

Talking about the Mekedatu Dam, he said, "Mekedatu is an opportunity for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to exist like brothers. It will not affect other states. I'll speak to Rajnath Singh ji, Amit Shah ji, JP Nadda ji and also meet the Water Resources minister to get permission for the Mekedatu project".

We discussed in detail the development of the party in Karnataka. He has a very good opinion of me. I will work for the party to come back to power in the state again: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on his meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi pic.twitter.com/15NWRh2n6G — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Called on @BJP4India National President Shri @JPNadda ji in New Delhi today. Discussed on various matters including further strengthening the party's prospects in Karnataka ahead of 2023 general elections. pic.twitter.com/CwFq2mCrJy — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 17, 2021

Mekedatu Project row

CM Yediyurappa's visit to New Delhi also comes amid Karnataka's row with Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu Dam project. The long-standing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has resurfaced after Karnataka hinted at fast-tracking the project despite objections raised by his Tamil Nadu counterpart. Before Yediyurappa's meeting with PM, all major Tamil Nadu parties (except BJP) passed a resolution opposing the project and plan to meet the PM soon.

The primary reason for Tamil Nadu's opposing stance is due to its claims that the project will allegedly impact and control the flow of the Cauvery River water. As per Tamil Nadu, the Mekedatu Dam will also divert water from the Kabini sub-basin. Tamil Nadu has also asserted that Karnatka's ambitious project will block the only stream of the river, while it also raised concerns that the project will hinder the future of farmers in Tamil Nadu. Karnataka has maintained that the Rs 9000 crore project is essential to solving the state's water woes assuring Tamil Nadu that its water flow will not be impacted, citing the Cauvery tribunal monitoring the water-sharing agreement between the two teams.