Wife Of Debendra Nath Roy Seeks CBI Probe In His Death; Accuses WB Police Of 'inaction'

Following the shocking death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy earlier this week, the Hematabad MLA's wife moved the Calcutta High Court on Friday, demanding a CBI probe. Chandima Roy in her petition alleged that the truth behind her husbands' death will not be revealed under the police investigation accusing the West Bengal police of 'inaction.' Filing her write a petition online, Chandima Roy asked for the Calcutta HC to hear the case on an urgent basis. The CID is currently investigating the case.

BJP seeks CBI probe

Earlier, a BJP delegation led by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya met President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday and demanded a CBI probe in the death of the MLA, remarking that they had no faith in the TMC-led government's agencies. According to BJP MP Raju Bista, the BJP delegation also discussed the recent 'political killings' in West Bengal asking for the dismissal of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

BJP MLA found hanging

Body of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning. Roy had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment - a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP National President JP Nadda called the 'suspected heinous killing' as extremely shocking and deplorable while adding that people will not forgive the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. While speaking to Republic TV, state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said that BJP leaders get threats regularly and the law and order situation in the state is so bad that even public servants are not safe, let alone the plight of the people at large. The family of the MLA claims that he has been killed and hanged later.

